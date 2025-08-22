Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1260.9, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1260.9, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24923.5. The Sensex is at 81476.38, down 0.64%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 2.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56303.05, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1260.4, up 0.99% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 11.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 95 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works receives work order of Rs 7.25 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works receives work order of Rs 7.25 cr

Divis Lab gains as broker reiterates buy call

Divis Lab gains as broker reiterates buy call

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; metal shares decline

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; metal shares decline

KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate effective 1 Sept 2025

Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate effective 1 Sept 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon