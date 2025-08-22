Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

KP Green Engineering has successfully received Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar factory. The kettle, imported from Germany and powered by state-of-the art technology, marks a significant milestone in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities.

Key Highlights of the New Galvanizing Facility:

Kettle Size: 14 m (length) 3 m (width) 3.8 m (depth) - the largest in Asia Zinc Capacity: 1,100 tons Production Capacity Expansion: up to 90,000 MT per annum Technology Advantage: Automated and fully encapsulated hot-dip galvanizing plant ensuring higher efficiency, superior corrosion protection, enhanced durability, and compliance with sustainable engineering practices

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

