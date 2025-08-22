Barometers trade with substantial cuts; metal shares decline

The Nifty traded below the 24,950 mark. Metal shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 504.43 points or 0.63% to 81,496.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 156.36 points or 0.63% to 24,927.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.14%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,744 shares rose and 2,137 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.08% to 11.61. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,939.20 at a premium of 11.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,927.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 237 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 111.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 0.86% to 9,411.60. The index declined 0.90% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.72%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.65%), JSW Steel (down 1.47%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 0.94%), Steel Authority of India (down 0.80%), Tata Steel (down 0.71%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.71%), Hindustan Copper (down 0.65%), Vedanta (down 0.64%) and National Aluminium Company (down 0.58%) slipped.
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (up 0.74%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.04%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hindustan Unilever lost 0.99%. The company announced the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as chief financial officerdesignate and member of the companys management committee from 1 September 2025.
PTC Industries rallied 3.48% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 110-crore order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings.
NTPC Green Energy added 1.06% after companys wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy has commissioned third part capacity of 49.125 MW out of its 300 MW Khavda solar energy project at Bhuj, Gujarat.
