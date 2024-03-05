Sensex (    %)
                        
Godrej Properties successfully bids for development of land parcel in Noida

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced that it has been declared the highest bidder and has secured the allotment letter to develop a prime land parcel in Noida through an e-auction conducted by the NOIDA Authority.
Spread over ~ 6.46 acres, the land is strategically located in Sector 44, one of the most prime locations in Noida. The land parcel will offer ~1.4 million square feet of development potential and an estimated revenue potential of ~ INR 3,000 crore* comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations. This will be the sixth project of Godrej Properties in Noida. With its well-planned infrastructure, wide roads, and proximity to Delhi, Noida offers a high-quality lifestyle and good connectivity.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

