Control Print announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Italy

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Control Print announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Control Print B.V. has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Italy by the name of CP Italy S.r.l.
The company's purpose is the development, production and marketing of innovative products with high technological value, the wholesale trade and import-export of food products, of materials and products for packaging in general, the construction and marketing of packaging and packaging machines and the production of packaging systems and electromechanical and electronic devices for dosing and weighing products.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

