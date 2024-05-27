Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit declines 6.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.34% to Rs 812.42 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports declined 6.17% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.34% to Rs 812.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.28% to Rs 130.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 2378.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2222.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
