Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 90.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 90.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales decline 88.17% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 90.69% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 88.17% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.8915.97 -88 OPM %79.3798.00 -PBDT1.4915.61 -90 PBT1.4515.57 -91 NP1.4515.57 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

