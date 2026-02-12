Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 90.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 88.17% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 90.69% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 88.17% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.8915.9779.3798.001.4915.611.4515.571.4515.57

