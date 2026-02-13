Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2968.45% to Rs 57.38 crore

Net Loss of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2968.45% to Rs 57.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.381.873.438.02-2.640.04-3.32-1.38-5.62-1.61

