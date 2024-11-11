Business Standard
Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 33.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 33.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 10.36% to Rs 966.40 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 33.21% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 966.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 875.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales966.40875.68 10 OPM %7.358.21 -PBDT72.3854.48 33 PBT62.1045.96 35 NP46.2134.69 33

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

