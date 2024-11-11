Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales decline 20.18% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.18% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.524.41 -20 OPM %-16.19-13.38 -PBDT-0.16-0.17 6 PBT-0.31-0.19 -63 NP0.09-0.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India targets $100 billion trade with Russia by 2030: EAM Jaishankar

Yogendra Yadav

'Very sad experience': Yogendra Yadav slams Air India's poor service

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 Malaysia in 3rd quarter

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia optimistic on non-terrestrial networks to connect unconnected India

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Equity MF inflows surge 22% to record Rs 41,887 crore in October

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon