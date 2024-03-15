Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Government approves E- Vehicle policy to promote India as a manufacturing destination for EVs

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Union Government has approved a scheme to promote India as a manufacturing destination so that e-vehicles (EV) with the latest technology can be manufactured in the country. The policy is designed to attract investments in the e-vehicle space by reputed global EV manufacturers. This will provide Indian consumers with access to latest technology, boost the Make in India initiative, strengthen the EV ecosystem by promoting healthy competition among EV players leading to high volume of production, economies of scale, lower cost of production, reduce imports of crude Oil, lower trade deficit, reduce air pollution, particularly in cities, and will have a positive impact on health and environment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Empowering Women in Agri Tech: Drone Destination and IFFCO Kickstarts New All-Women Kisan Drone Pilot Training in Support of PM's "Lakhpati Didi Yojana"

Thane will be a Millennial &amp; Women Housing Destination by 2025 : Vihang Sarnaik

Rs. 5790 Crores Subsidy Given To EV Manufacturers Under Phase-II Of FAME India Scheme

Gensol Electric Vehicles receives ARAI certification for its electric vehicle

Eicher enters small commercial vehicle segment

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KSB gains on bagging supply order worth Rs 267 crore

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon