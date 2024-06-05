Business Standard
Greaves Electric Mobility commences deliveries of Nexus electric scooters in Bangalore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the electric mobility segment of Greaves Cotton, today proudly announced the start of deliveries for the highly anticipated Nexus electric scooters, marking Ampere's 16th anniversary. The deliveries will begin in Bangalore in the first week of June 2024.
Ampere's first high-performance family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus' is designed, developed, and manufactured in India. The e-scooter boasts multiple innovations and classleading specifications. The phased delivery of Nexus scooters will continue throughout June, ensuring all booked customers receive their scooters promptly. Ampere started bookings of the Nexus at Rs 9,999 last month and has seen exceptional response from the customers.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

