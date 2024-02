Powered by Capital Market - Live News

GPT Infraprojects has bagged an order of Rs 114 crore from East Central Railway Mahendrughat, Patna, Bihar for construction of Station building, Service building, S& T buildings, Electrical buildings, Residential building, Approach road, High level Platform between Supaul - Triveniganj section in connection with new rail line project of Araria-Supaul in Samastipur division of East Central Railway. This contract is in Joint Venture with GPT's share being 49%.