Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 1.04 croreGratex Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 and during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.040.96 8 OPM %3.853.13 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT00 0 NP00 0
