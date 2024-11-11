Business Standard
Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 88.97% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 88.97% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.575.17 -89 OPM %-49.12-9.86 -PBDT-0.09-0.44 80 PBT-0.09-0.44 80 NP-0.09-0.44 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

