Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Great Eastern contracts to buy a 2013-built MR product tanker

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a Medium Range product tanker of about 49,990 dwt on 06 June 2024. The 2013 built vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet by Q2 FY25.
The Company's current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (6 crude carriers, 19 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.41 Mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
The proposed ship will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is modernization and expansion of the fleet.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Additionally, the company had contracted to sell one MR product tanker in May 2024, which is due for delivery in H1FY25.
Post delivery of both the vessels, the company will have 43 vessels aggregating 3.41 Mn dwt.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon