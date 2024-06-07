Sobha Ltd Spikes 5.12%

Sobha Ltd has added 13.23% over last one month compared to 9.77% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.13% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd rose 5.12% today to trade at Rs 2059. The BSE Realty index is up 0.87% to quote at 8279.57. The index is up 9.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 2.63% and Swan Energy Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 107.49 % over last one year compared to the 19.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 13.23% over last one month compared to 9.77% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2056 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20010 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2093.35 on 27 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521.8 on 26 Jun 2023.

