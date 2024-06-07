Business Standard
Adani Ports receives LoI for O&amp;M of container facility at Kolkata Port

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has received the letter of intent (LOI) for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the container facility at the Netaji Subhas Dock at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. APSEZ won the five-year O&M contract through a competitive bidding process, which mandates the successful bidder to deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months from the letter of acceptance (LOA) date.
Netaji Subhas Dock is the largest container terminal on the eastern coast of India. It handled around 0.63 million TEUs in FY2023-24, serving a vast hinterland encompassing West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, the northeastern hill states and the landlocked neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.
The Kolkata port is the nominated port for the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade route. Netaji Subhas Dock has regular liner service calls from the hub ports of Singapore, Port Kelang and Colombo. The presence of APSEZ at the dock is likely to improve connectivity between the terminal and its container ports, particularly with the transshipment hubs at Vizhinjam and Colombo that are targeted for commissioning during the year.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

