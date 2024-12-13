Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers "Jag Padma"

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered its 2005 built Medium Range product tanker Jag Padma to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in October 2024.
Post the delivery, the company's current fleet stands at 39 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 3 Supramax) aggregating 3.10 Mn dwt.
