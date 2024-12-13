Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty climbs above 24,750; IT shares rally for 5th day

Nifty climbs above 24,750; IT shares rally for 5th day

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers continued to extend gains and hit fresh day's high in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,750 level after hitting the days low of 24,180.80 in mid-morning trade. IT shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 370.21 points or 0.45% to 81,665.40. The Nifty 50 index gained 783.55 points or 0.96% to 24,762.45.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.41%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,699 shares rose and 2,271 shares fell. A total of 105 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 0.67% to 46,006.45. The index rallied 2.89% in the past five trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (up 1.82%), Coforge (up 1.26%), LTIMindtree (up 0.96%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.72%), Infosys (up 0.64%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.47%), Persistent Systems (up 0.44%), Wipro (up 0.4%) advanced.

More From This Section

Astra Microwave spurts on Rs 256-cr order from Defence Ministry

Astra Microwave spurts on Rs 256-cr order from Defence Ministry

NESCO gains on bagging Rs 200-cr Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam Expressway project

NESCO gains on bagging Rs 200-cr Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam Expressway project

Metal shares slide

Metal shares slide

Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks slide

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services (down 0.6%) and Mphasis (down 0.08%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.68% to 6.849 as compared with the previous close of 6.845.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.8100, compared with its close of 84.8875 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 December 2024 settlement fell 0.47% to Rs 77,601.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 107.13.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.07% to 4.323.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2024 settlement added 17 cents or 0.23% to $73.58 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AVG Logistics declined 1.27%. The company announced that it has successfully secured an order worth Rs 90 crore from a cement manufacturing company, marking a significant milestone in the companys expansion strategy.

Kalpataru Projects International added 0.57%. The company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 1,214.98 per equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Atul Subhash

Techie suicide case: Bengaluru police summons Atul Subhash's wife

Cement

Despite denying Ambuja's acquisition, Star Cement soars 26% so far in Dec

Deutsche

Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs: A leader in promoting gender diversity within the tech industry

singapore

Singapore to Kazakhstan: Top destinations Indians can explore in 2025

IEA

Shale drilling techniques could lead to a geothermal surge, says IEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon