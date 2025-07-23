Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greaves Electric's Eltra City XTRA rides a record 342kms on single charge

Greaves Electric's Eltra City XTRA rides a record 342kms on single charge

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

In a powerful demonstration of engineering excellence and sustainable innovation, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML) has broken its own record withthe Eltra City XTRA, its next-generation electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicle. The upgraded Eltra successfully completed a 324 kilometre ride from Bengaluru, Karnataka to Ranipet, Tamil Nadu on a single chargeestablishing a new milestone in the India Book of Records for the longest distance travelled by an electric 3-wheeler on a single charge.

Launched earlier this month, the Eltra City XTRA is the next-generation evolution of the record-setting Eltra City, which completed a 225-km ride from Bangalore to Mysore in 2024. Engineered to deliver Technology Latest, Trust Highest, the Eltra City XTRA features best-in-class components, a powerful LFP battery, and an intelligent digital interfacedesigned to deliver higher earnings, lower running costs, and more peace of mind for drivers and fleet owners.

 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

