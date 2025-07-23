Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Moody's, an international credit rating agency, has on 22 July 2025, completed the periodic review of credit rating of Tata Steel. The Company's Baa3' issuer rating and Stable' rating outlook remain unchanged.

The rating reflects its large scale, strong market position and cost-competitive vertically integrated steel operations in India (Baa3 stable); the likely improvement in its European operations, especially following the closure of its upstream operations in the United Kingdom (UK, Aa3 stable); its prudent financial policy and balanced growth approach; and its close association with its parent, Tata Sons.

The Baa3 rating also reflects Tata Steel's exposure to inherent volatility in the steel sector; and regulatory risks in India and Europe.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

