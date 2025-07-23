Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aurum Proptech approves acquisition of PropTiger

Board of Aurum Proptech approves acquisition of PropTiger

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 July 2025

The Board of Aurum Proptech at its meeting held on 23 July 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity shares of PropTiger Marketing Servies India, India (PropTiger), from REA India, Singapore (REA) through an all-stock, strategic equity swap and execution of the Share Acquisition Agreement with REA and PropTiger in relation to such acquisition.

The Board also approved the issuance of 42,42,537 fully paid-up equity shares (face value INR 5/-) of the Company on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) to REA, towards the discharge of consideration payable for the acquisition of 100% equity shares of PropTiger, as per the above.

 

PropTiger is currently engaged in providing consultancy, counselling, advisory and marketing and facilitation services in relation to properties of any and all kinds.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

