Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 397.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 134.52% to Rs 16.51 croreNet profit of Growington Ventures India rose 397.67% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 134.52% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.517.04 135 OPM %17.3810.09 -PBDT2.760.79 249 PBT2.650.72 268 NP2.140.43 398
