Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2025 quarter

SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 1143.77 crore

Net profit of SG Mart rose 22.99% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 1143.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1133.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1143.771133.61 1 OPM %3.142.18 -PBDT44.3236.45 22 PBT42.5936.23 18 NP32.3126.27 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 146.90 times

GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 146.90 times

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 12.33 times

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 12.33 times

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

Sigachi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon