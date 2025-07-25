SG Mart consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 1143.77 croreNet profit of SG Mart rose 22.99% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 1143.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1133.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1143.771133.61 1 OPM %3.142.18 -PBDT44.3236.45 22 PBT42.5936.23 18 NP32.3126.27 23
