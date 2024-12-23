Business Standard

GST council 55th meeting announces tax rate changes and compliance reforms

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
The 55th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held on Saturday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The meeting, attended by senior officials and representatives from states and union territories, resulted in several significant decisions aimed at tax rate changes, trade facilitation, and compliance streamlining under GST.

Among the major changes announced, the council has reduced the rate on Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) to 5%.

The Council decided to increase the GST rate from 12% to 18 % on the sale of all old and used vehicles, including EVs.

Currently, 18% GST is levied on sale of old and used petrol vehicles of engine capacity of 1200 cc or more & of length of 4000 mm or more; diesel vehicles of engine capacity of 1500 cc or more of a length of 4000 mm and SUVs.

 

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified the 18% GST would only be levied only on the margin the difference between the purchase price and selling price (depreciated value if depreciation is claimed) and not on the value of the vehicle.

It also announced a full exemption of GST on gene therapy and contributions made by general insurance companies from third-party motor vehicle premiums to the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

The tax rate on caramelised popcorn has been increased from 5% to 18%. The finance minister explained that when popcorn is mixed with sugar thereby changing its character to sugar confectionery, it would attract an 18% GST.

Among other changes in rates, the council has extended the concessional 5% GST rate on food inputs that are supplied for food preparations intended for free distribution to economically weaker sections under a government program subject to the existing conditions.

It has also exempted gene therapy from GST, , and cut the rate of Compensation Cess to 0.1% on supplies to merchant exporters at par with GST rate on such supplies.

The Council also clarified that no GST is payable on the penal charges levied and collected by banks and NBFCs from borrowers for non-compliance with loan terms.

The GST Council also gave an important clarification with regards to taxation of vouchers. It clarified that transactions in vouchers shall be treated neither as a supply of goods nor as a supply of services and that distribution of vouchers on principal-to-principal basis shall not be subject to GST.

However, where vouchers are distributed on principal-to-agent basis, the commission/fee or any other amount charged by the agent for such distribution is taxable under GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

