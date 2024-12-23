Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto edges higher after receiving contract for 343 e-buses worth Rs 1,800 crore

JBM Auto edges higher after receiving contract for 343 e-buses worth Rs 1,800 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

JBM Auto advanced 2.94% to Rs 1687.55 after the company said that its subsidiary JBM Ecolife Mobility has been awarded a contract for 343 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg and other leading corporates.

In an exchange filing made yesterday, the company stated that JBM Ecolife Mobility, a subsidiary/joint venture of JBM Auto, has been awarded a contract as a bus operator for procurement, operation and maintenance of 343 electric buses for Ahmedabad BRTS, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service under gross cost contracting [GCC] and some leading corporates.

The total value of the said contract is Rs 1,800 crore and it has to be executed within a period of one year.

 

JBM Auto is engaged in the automotive business that manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of buses.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 11.96% to Rs 49.53 crore on a 4.47% increase in sales to Rs 1,285.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterling and Wilson Renewable soars after bagging order worth Rs 1,200 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable soars after bagging order worth Rs 1,200 crore

JSW Steel Ltd Surges 2.96%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.22%

JSW Steel Ltd Surges 2.96%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.22%

Market opens on a firm note; breadth positive

Market opens on a firm note; breadth positive

JBM Ecolife Mobility wins Rs 1800 cr order from Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service

JBM Ecolife Mobility wins Rs 1800 cr order from Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon