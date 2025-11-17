Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.13% to Rs 12.89 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 51.15% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.13% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.899.83 31 OPM %-18.15-11.90 -PBDT4.456.24 -29 PBT3.005.06 -41 NP2.344.79 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content