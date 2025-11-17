India's forex reserves fall by $2.7 billion to $687.73 billion

For the week ended November 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.45 billion to $562.13 billion, the RBI data showed.
Value of gold reserves declined by $1.95 billion to $101.53 billion during the week, the RBI said.
Notably, the central bank's gold reserves had hit a record $100 billion in October even as the yellow metal rallied in global markets, before recording a crash.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $51 million to $18.59 billion, the apex bank said.
