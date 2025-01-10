Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 491.3, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 2.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491.3, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has lost around 5.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34444.95, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.84 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 492.8, down 0.94% on the day. Gujarat Gas Ltd tumbled 9.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 2.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 28.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

