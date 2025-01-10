Business Standard

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.61, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.61, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has eased around 12.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23305.2, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.22 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146.66, down 1.91% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd jumped 33.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 79.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

