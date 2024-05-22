Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 1965.25 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 55.44% to Rs 564.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1265.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 9154.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11368.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 89.01% to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 1965.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2383.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1965.252383.879154.6411368.691.3213.665.6113.9772.75350.11887.271724.7026.15305.25703.791542.6824.71224.90564.041265.89