Gulf Oil Lubricants India partners with Nayara Energy

Gulf Oil Lubricants India partners with Nayara Energy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

For selling its automotive product range across Nayara Energy's extensive network of fuel retail outlets

Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced a strategic partnership with Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer and an integrated downstream company with a strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain from refining to retail. This partnership will see Gulf's entire automotive product range, including lubricants for two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and agriculture-related vehicles, being made available across Nayara Energy's extensive network of 6500+ fuel retail outlets nationwide. This strategic alliance is part of a 3-year contract leveraging Nayara Energy's reach to further strengthen Gulf Oil's brand presence and product availability to cater to the expanding automotive market, particularly along the country's rapidly developing highway infrastructure in India.

 

Under this collaboration, Gulf Oil's AdBlue - a high-quality diesel exhaust fluid that reduces harmful emissions - will be the exclusive AdBlue product retailed across Nayara's network, along with offering a specialized range of two-wheeler batteries, expanding both companies' portfolios in a growing sector. Gulf already has an established distribution network through depots and various other touchpoints for AdBlue, and this partnership further enhances that reach. Gulf and Nayara Energy are jointly committed towards bringing world-class, reliable automotive products to a broader audience across urban and rural regions.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

