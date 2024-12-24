Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 01:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Den Networks Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.66, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 10.92% in NIFTY and a 20.92% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.66, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 23783.80078125. The Sensex is at 78644.09, up 0.13%.Den Networks Ltd has lost around 5.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1880.45, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.53 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 13.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with limited gains; European mrkt advance

Indices trade with limited gains; European mrkt advance

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 1,163 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 1,163 equity shares under ESOP

Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from Puravankara, DLF

Dhabriya Polywood soars after bagging work orders from Puravankara, DLF

InterGlobe Aviation takes off on brokerage upgrade

InterGlobe Aviation takes off on brokerage upgrade

Wireless Tele-density in India decreases from 82.07% at end of Sep-24 to 81.77% at end of Oct-24

Wireless Tele-density in India decreases from 82.07% at end of Sep-24 to 81.77% at end of Oct-24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon