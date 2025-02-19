Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds introduces its proprietary GenAI Research Companion

Happiest Minds introduces its proprietary GenAI Research Companion

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it has introduced its proprietary GenAI Research Companion a scalable, reusable, and repeatable solution designed for seamless deployment across industries and business functions. Successfully implemented at multiple client locations, the solution has been instrumental in optimizing research workflows. One notable implementation is at SKAN, a globally renowned not-for-profit medical research trust, where it has significantly enhanced research efficiency, demonstrating its potential for widespread cross-industry applications.

SKAN's researchers faced significant challenges with traditional, time-consuming methods of analyzing vast volumes of research papers and documents. The absence of a centralized collaboration platform further hindered efficiency and innovation. To address these issues, Happiest Minds deployed its GenAI Research Companion, a scalable solution designed to accelerate research across diverse domains.

 

This proprietary solution automates labor-intensive tasks like summarizing research papers, managing projects, and facilitating real-time collaboration. Key features include an intuitive chat interface for insights, real-time notifications, and robust feedback modules. Ensuring enterprisegrade security, the platform integrates advanced authentication protocols, making it a viable and secure option for organizations in various sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS collaborates with MassRobotics

TCS collaborates with MassRobotics

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

Raymond reports cyber security incident

Raymond reports cyber security incident

Apollo Micro Systems soars after bagging orders from Private Co

Apollo Micro Systems soars after bagging orders from Private Co

Arkade Developers gains on securing Rs 740-cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

Arkade Developers gains on securing Rs 740-cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentPak vs NZ Live ScoreHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon