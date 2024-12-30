Business Standard

Hardwyn India allots 13.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Hardwyn India has allotted 13,95,52,587 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each as fully paid bonus shares to the existing shareholders of the Company as on record date 27 December 2024 in the ratio of 02:05 i.e. (two bonus equity share for every five equity shares held) equity shares.

Post the above allotment and adjustment of fractional shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company would stand at Rs 48,84,34,054/- consisting of 48,84,34,054 equity shares of Rs. 1/-each.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

