Hero MotoCorp extends tie-up with Harley Davidson

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Hero Motocorp announced that it has extended its partnership with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc to co-develop and manufacture a new motorcycle as well as expand the existing co-developed model into new variants.

The Harley Davidsons turnover was $ 5.84 billion for calendar year 2023 while Hero Motocorps turnover was Rs 37,455 crore for FY24.

The company has joined hands with Harley Davidson to extend existing collaboration to expand the X440 motorcycle into new variants and to develop and manufacture a new motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts, and related services. The company is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in the domestic market.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.29% to Rs 1,045.89 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,210.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell 1.16% to Rs 4,190 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

