Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries forays into renewable energy sector

Hariom Pipe Industries forays into renewable energy sector

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Wins order for 60 MW solar power project

Hariom Pipe Industries (HPIL) has forayed into the renewable energy sector. Hariom Pipe Industries (HPIL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for Solar Photovoltaic Power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 60 MW(AC) under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 - a scheme launched for implementation of feeder level Solarization under Component C of PM Kusum Scheme.

The fixed PPA tariff for the 60 MW (AC) Solar Power capacity is Rs. 2.96/kWh for a period of 25 years at a subsidy of Rs. 1.05 Cr/MW. There is an additional incentive of Rs. 0.25/kWh for the first three years, upon the timely commissioning of the project.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diamond Power Infrastructure commences commercial production of first mill in greenfield project

Diamond Power Infrastructure commences commercial production of first mill in greenfield project

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Gensol Engg slumps after CARE Ratings downgrade

Gensol Engg slumps after CARE Ratings downgrade

Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon