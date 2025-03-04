Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR ends flat as negative bias from equities were offset by weak dollar overseas

INR ends flat as negative bias from equities were offset by weak dollar overseas

Mar 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee pared initial losses and settled on a flat note with a gain of just 2 paise at 87.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a weak US Dollar index and a sharp fall in crude oil prices prevented the slide in the domestic unit. INR traded flat with a negative bias on a weak tone in the domestic markets. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, which also weighed on the rupee. The key equity indices ended with minor losses on Tuesday, as market sentiment was dampened by US President Donald Trumps decision to implement tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting today, along with Canadas retaliatory tariffs on US goods. As per provisional closing, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 96.01 points or 0.13% to 72,989.93. The Nifty 50 index shed 36.65 points or 0.17% to 22,082.65. However, weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and lower crude oil prices supported the unit.

 

Hariom Pipe Industries forays into renewable energy sector

Global trade woes: Nifty down for 10th session, ends below 22,100

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.37%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

LT Foods announces collaboration with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

