Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,184.80, a premium of 102.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,082.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 36.55 points, or 0.17%, to 22,082.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 13.83.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LT Foods announces collaboration with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan

LT Foods announces collaboration with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan

ABB Motion makes strategic investment in AI start-up UptimeAI

ABB Motion makes strategic investment in AI start-up UptimeAI

Cyient and American Data Solutions form strategic partnership

Cyient and American Data Solutions form strategic partnership

Nifty settles below 22,100; auto shares decline

Nifty settles below 22,100; auto shares decline

PM Modi urges industry to take big steps as world looks at India as a trusted partner

PM Modi urges industry to take big steps as world looks at India as a trusted partner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon