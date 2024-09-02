Hazoor Multi Projects hits all time high on baggind orders for Rs 70 cr

Hazoor Multi Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 490.35 after it received orders from Welspun Enterprises and B.G. Shirke Const. Tech., aggregating to Rs 70 crore.

Further, the firm received another order from B.G. Shirke Const. Tech. Pvt. Ltd. for excavation of various site located at Pahadi Goregaon, Thane and Kanamwarnagar. The value of this project is Rs 30 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects' current market capitalisation is Rs 871.41 crore on the BSE.

The first order has been received from Welspun Enterprises for stacking and dewatering works. The value of the project is Rs 40 crore.