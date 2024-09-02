Business Standard
Hazoor Multi Projects hits all time high on baggind orders for Rs 70 cr

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 490.35 after it received orders from Welspun Enterprises and B.G. Shirke Const. Tech., aggregating to Rs 70 crore.
The first order has been received from Welspun Enterprises for stacking and dewatering works. The value of the project is Rs 40 crore.
Further, the firm received another order from B.G. Shirke Const. Tech. Pvt. Ltd. for excavation of various site located at Pahadi Goregaon, Thane and Kanamwarnagar. The value of this project is Rs 30 crore.
Hazoor Multi Projects' current market capitalisation is Rs 871.41 crore on the BSE.
Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in the business of real estate and road construction. The companys net profit slipped 99.6% to Rs 0.08 crore while net sales tumbled 79% to Rs 34.16 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The counter was freezed at its record high of Rs 490.35 in intraday today.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

