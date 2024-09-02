Oriana Power hits the roof on bagging Rs 248-cr order from BPCL

Oriana Power was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,193.15 after the company received an order worth Rs 247.88 crore for executing of 52-MW solar power project from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

Oriana Power specializes in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The firm offers on-site solar projects like rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms.

The company shall develop the project for respective customer as per the terms of the order under EPC segment including CTU approval, transmission lines and O&M for 5 years. The order is to be executed in 6 months and the size of order is Rs 247.88 crore.