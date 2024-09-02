Business Standard
Oriana Power hits the roof on bagging Rs 248-cr order from BPCL

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Oriana Power was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,193.15 after the company received an order worth Rs 247.88 crore for executing of 52-MW solar power project from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
The company shall develop the project for respective customer as per the terms of the order under EPC segment including CTU approval, transmission lines and O&M for 5 years. The order is to be executed in 6 months and the size of order is Rs 247.88 crore.
Oriana Power specializes in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The firm offers on-site solar projects like rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms.
The companys consolidated net profit was at Rs 54.35 crore in FY24, steeply higher than Rs 10.56 crore posted in FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 382.87 crore in FY24, zoomed 184.2% year on year.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

