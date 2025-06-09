Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd and Motisons Jewellers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2025.

HB Stockholdings Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 102.43 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 59932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1676 shares in the past one month.

 

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 252.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6118 shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 18.79. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5785 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd exploded 19.93% to Rs 10.23. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12200 shares in the past one month.

Motisons Jewellers Ltd spurt 17.08% to Rs 19.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

