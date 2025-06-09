Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
4 dead, 6 injured after passengers fall from overcrowded Mumbai local train

4 dead, 6 injured after passengers fall from overcrowded Mumbai local train

The incident occured between Diva and Kopar railway stations as a Kasara-bound local train on Monday carried a large crowd of commuters during peak hours

Mumbai local trains

The tragedy occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations (Image: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four passengers lost their lives and six others sustained injuries after falling from a moving local train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.
 
The tragedy occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations as a Kasara-bound local train carried a large crowd of commuters during peak hours. “There was a huge rush, and many people were standing at the doors of the train,” PTI quoted an official as saying. As the train was in motion, at least 10 passengers fell off, the official added.
 
A guard of another train headed towards Kasara spotted the passengers who had fallen and immediately alerted railway authorities about the incident. All the victims were transported to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa, where four of them were declared dead on arrival. The deceased passengers were in the age group of 30 to 35 years, the official said.
 
 
CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila told news agency ANI, "It is not a collision. In this incident, the passengers travelling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled. This is one of the suspected reasons for the incident, as informed by a passenger. The distance between two trains is 1.5-2 meters, but on curves, a slight tilt happens, and this could be an additional reason for the incident."
 

Political reactions and calls for probe

 
Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena MP from Thane, demanded an investigation into the incident, questioning whether overcrowding, a push, or a fight contributed to the tragedy. “One can understand if it was a crowded local train. But in this case, the tragedy happened in a moving express train. The administration also needs to be alert,” he told a regional news channel.
 
Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, Ambadas Danve, also expressed his condolences on X. He called the incident “heartbreaking and serious", highlighting concerns over railway safety in Mumbai.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

