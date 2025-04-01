Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering spurts after securing five 'KAVACH' contracts worth Rs 763 crore

HBL Engineering spurts after securing five 'KAVACH' contracts worth Rs 763 crore

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

HBL Engineering surged 9.63% to Rs 517.60 after the company announced that it has secured five contracts totaling Rs 762.56 crore from Central Railway for the provision of Kavach.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the provision of Kavach across 413 stations, covering 3,900 km. Each of these projects is to be completed within 18 months.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, nicad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defence electronics and other products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.61 crore in Q3 FY25, down 18.3% compared with Rs 79.04 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 24.8% YoY to Rs 450.56 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

