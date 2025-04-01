Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains on bagging order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

RailTel Corp gains on bagging order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India added 1.30% to Rs 305.70 after the company announced that it has received a work order from Ircon International amounting to Rs 162.58 crore.

Shares of Ircon International rallied 1.98% to Rs 159.40 on the BSE.

The order involves the implementation of integrated tunnel communication, along with railway general telecommunication arrangements, for the Sivok-Rangpo New BG Rail Line project under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway).

The order is valued at Rs 1,62,58,96,785 and is expected to be completed by 28 March 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

