HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of HCKK Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.22 -55 OPM %022.73 -PBDT0.070.10 -30 PBT0.070.10 -30 NP0.050.10 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content