CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of CitiPort Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %33.3314.29 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content