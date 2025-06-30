Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, a leading AI research and deployment company, to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation as one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI.

HCLTech's deep industry knowledge and AI Engineering expertise lay the foundation for scalable AI innovation with OpenAI. This collaboration will enable HCLTech's clients to leverage OpenAI's industry-leading AI products portfolio alongside HCLTech's foundational and applied AI offerings for rapid and scaled GenAI deployment.

Additionally, HCLTech will embed OpenAI's industry-leading models and solutions across its industry-focused offerings, capabilities and proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, AI Engineering and industry-specific AI accelerators. This deep integration will help its clients modernize business processes, enhance customer and employee experiences and unlock growth opportunities, covering the full AI lifecycle, from AI readiness assessments and integration to enterprise-scale adoption, governance and change management.

 

HCLTech will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI APIs internally, empowering its employees with secure, enterprise-grade generative AI tools.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Energy Green Tech incorporates WoS - Panipat Green Hydrogen

L&T Energy Green Tech incorporates WoS - Panipat Green Hydrogen

ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves participation in Lalitpur Power Generation Company's buyback offer

Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves participation in Lalitpur Power Generation Company's buyback offer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon