Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

ZEN Technologies advanced 3.05% to end at Rs 1981.90 after the company announced the grant of its 54th Indian patent, titled 'Single ILU Long Pass Filter', marking a significant breakthrough in laser based military training systems.

This patent also represents the companys 82nd patent globally, reinforcing Zens leadership in defence innovation through indigenous research and development, the company stated.

This patent, granted to ZEN Technologies, is for a long-pass optical filter. This filter allows visible and infrared laser beams to work together smoothly in one device. This makes combat training simulators more accurate, realistic, and responsive.

Old systems used separate beams, which often had problems with alignment and didn't last long. Zen's new filter is small and strong. It works better in tough conditions and needs less fixing.

 

The company stated that this patent would open up significant export opportunities for Zen. With several nations actively seeking to modernize their military training infrastructure, Zens high-performance, cost-effective, and low footprint solution is well-positioned to address international demand.

Also Read

PremiumPublic sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

FinMin pushes PSBs to expand branches amid private sector competition

Gurugram Developers

Inside Gurugram's real estate boom: How traders are flipping the game

Ericsson

Ericsson launches first India-built antenna, targets global markets

hyatt

Hyatt signs $2 bn deal with Tortuga to sell Playa's real estate assets

Premiumrealty sector, real estate

Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 high

The patented filter systems compact design and modularity make it ideal not only for full-scale simulator environments but also for mobile deployment and export-oriented models.

Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the-art defence training and anti-drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 189.18% to Rs 101.04 crore on 129.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 324.97 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves participation in Lalitpur Power Generation Company's buyback offer

Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves participation in Lalitpur Power Generation Company's buyback offer

ITI secures BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

ITI secures BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

Scheduled Commercial Banks further improved their liquidity positions

Scheduled Commercial Banks further improved their liquidity positions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon